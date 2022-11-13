MIAMI, FL (November 13) —— NFL Week 10 results and box scores from the latest set of games played on Sunday (13). There were wins for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and the New York Giants in the early kicks.

In Miami Gardens Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching streak since returning from a concussion, by throwing three touchdown passes and the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17. Read More: NFL Week 10 schedule, TV channels, live stream, game time on Nov. 13

Tagovailoa finished 25 of 32 on completed passes for 285 yards, while Jeff Wilson Jr. ran 17 times for 119 yards and score. Tyreek Hill, Alec Ingold and Trent Sherfield each caught a pass for touchdown, while Raheem Mostert ran for another score for Miami (7-3) to win its fourth straight games and improved to 4-1 at home.

Jacoby Brissett was 22 for 35 on passes for 212 and a touchdown, running for another 40 yards for Cleveland (3-6). Donovan Peoples-Jones ran for 99 yards, while Nick Chubb rushed for 63 yards and score for the Browns, who were losing for the fifth time in six games.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS ROLL PAST JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes for 331 yards on 26 for 35 attempts with an interception, and the Kansas City Chiefs eased to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Kadarius Toney, who was acquired from the Giants a couple of weeks ago, showed signs of what is to come in Kansas after rushing for 33 yards on the ground and caught four passes for 57 yards and touchdown in his second game for the Chiefs, who was winning three in a row and five in the last six games.

Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and also had touchdown catches for the Kansas City (7-2) which won its sixth straight game against the Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence finished 29 for 40 for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns passes to Christian Kirk, who finished with 105 yards for Jacksonville (3-7).

TOM BRADY DELIGHTED WITH MUNICH EXPERIENCE

Elsewhere today, Tom Brady threw for 258 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Rachaad White ran for 105 yards and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) to beat the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) in an historic NFL game in Munich, Germany on Sunday.

“That was one of the great football experiences that I’ve ever had,” said Brady. “It says a lot for 23 years in the league.”

“It felt very electric from the time we took the field,” added the seven-time Super Bowl champion. “The end of the game with them singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Country Roads’ — that was pretty epic.”

Seattle’s Geno Smith threw touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin and finished with 275 yards in the air.

NFL Week 10 scores and box scores

Seattle Seahawks 16 lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21, in Germany – BOX SCORE

Cleveland Browns 17 lost at Miami Dolphins 39, – BOX SCORE

Denver Broncos 10 lost at Tennessee Titans 17, – BOX SCORE

Detroit Lions 31 beats Chicago Bears 30, – BOX SCORE

Houston Texans 16 lost at New York Giants 24, – BOX SCORE

Jacksonville Jaguars 17 lost at Kansas City Chiefs 27, – BOX SCORE

Minnesota Vikings 33 beat Buffalo Bills 30, – BOX SCORE

New Orleans Saints 10 lost at Pittsburgh Steelers 20, – BOX SCORE