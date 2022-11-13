MIAMI, FL (Sporting Alert) —— The NFL Week 10 schedule continues on Sunday, November 13 with 12 more games and the following are TV channels, kick-off times, and live streaming coverage for today’s list of fixtures. How to live stream the game: Sling | DirecTV Stream – Fans can also watch games by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV

The week’s slate of games began on Thursday night with the Carolina Panthers beating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 and the Week 10 schedule will close out with Monday Night Football –the Washington Commanders traveling to face the Philadelphia Eagles live on ESPN and WatchESPN at 8:15 p.m.

The week's Sunday Night Football will come from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California where the Los Angeles Chargers take on the San Francisco 49ers, live on NBC and NBC Sports at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Seven games will start at 1:00 pm ET today, including the clashes between the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Kansas City Chiefs, live on CBS, Houston Texans at the New York Giants, also live on CBS and the Buffalo Bills entertaining the Minnesota Vikings on FOX.

NFL Week 10 schedule on Sunday November 13

Thursday’s Games

Carolina Panthers 25 beat. Atlanta Falcons 15 – FINAL RESULT

Sunday’s Games

Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. – CBS

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. – CBS

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. – FOX

Houston Texans at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. – CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. – CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. – FOX

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. – FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. – FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. – FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. – FOX

Sunday Night Football Game

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. NBC and NBC Sports

Teams on bye this week: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday Night Football Game

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m.