MIAMI, FL (Sporting Alert) —— The NFL Week 10 schedule continues on Sunday, November 13 with 12 more games and the following are TV channels, kick-off times, and live streaming coverage for today’s list of fixtures. How to live stream the game: Sling | DirecTV Stream – Fans can also watch games by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV
The week’s slate of games began on Thursday night with the Carolina Panthers beating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 and the Week 10 schedule will close out with Monday Night Football –the Washington Commanders traveling to face the Philadelphia Eagles live on ESPN and WatchESPN at 8:15 p.m.
The week’s Sunday Night Football will come from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California where the Los Angeles Chargers take on the San Francisco 49ers, live on NBC and NBC Sports at 8:20 p.m. ET. Read More: [Update] NFL Week 9 scores, highlights, summary, game stats – Nov. 7
Seven games will start at 1:00 pm ET today, including the clashes between the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Kansas City Chiefs, live on CBS, Houston Texans at the New York Giants, also live on CBS and the Buffalo Bills entertaining the Minnesota Vikings on FOX.
NFL Week 10 schedule on Sunday November 13
Thursday’s Games
Carolina Panthers 25 beat. Atlanta Falcons 15 – FINAL RESULT
Sunday’s Games
Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. – CBS
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. – CBS
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. – FOX
Houston Texans at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. – CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. – CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. – FOX
New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. – FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. – FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. – FOX
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. – FOX
Sunday Night Football Game
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. NBC and NBC Sports
Teams on bye this week: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday Night Football Game
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m.