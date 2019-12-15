NFL Week 15 Schedule, Times, Channels and Streams: Dec. 15

MIAMI, FL, Sporting Alert – The following is the NFL Week 15 schedule and live television and streaming information for Sunday, December 15.

Week 15 schedule is stacked with featured matchups and NFL followers all across the country can follow the full slate of games as they unfold. ESPN Live Gamecast for each matchup.

Eight games are listed on the schedule to kick-off at 1:00 pm ET, including the matchup between the Tennessee Titans (8-5) and Houston Texans (8-5) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Live television coverage for this one is set for CBS and ESPN’s Football Power Index is picking Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans to get the victory in Week 15 as they seek to clinch their first AFC South title since 2008.

Deshaun Watson will lead the Texans’ offense as they seek to recover from losing to the Denver Broncos, 38-24 in Week 14.

Titans are catching fire at the right time, winning four straight entering this clash.

Also at 1:00 pm, the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs improved to 9-4 last week after beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Andy Reid’s side has also already captured the AFC West, but is still looking to improve its seeding with the No. 1 overall seed still up for the taking.

Denver (5-8) could be eliminated from playoff discussion with a loss or if results in other games go against them.

Kicking off at 1:00 pm as well as the battles between Patriots (10-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-12), Tampa Buccaneers (6-7) at Detriot Lions (3-9-1), Chicago Bears (7-6) at Green Bay Packers (10-3), Miami Dolphins (3-10) at New York Giants (2-11), Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) at Washington Redskins (3-10) and Seattle Seahawks (10-3) at Carolina Panthers (5-8).

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings (9-4) are at Chargers (5-8) with kick-off time for this game set for 4:05 pm. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) will travel to the Oakland Raiders (6-7) at 4:05 as well, so too will the Cleveland Browns (6-7) at the Cardinals (3-9-1).

The Los Angeles Rams (8-5) are at the struggling Cowboys (6-7) at 4:25, Atlanta Falcons (4-9) are at the San Francisco 49ers (11-2) at the same time, while the NFL Sunday Night game will come from Heinz Field where the Buffalo Bills (9-4) are at the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5) at 8:25 pm ET.

NFL Week 15 Schedule

Sunday, December 15

Matchup Time (ET) TV Channels

New England at Cincinnati 1:00 pm CBS

Denver at Kansas City 1:00 pm CBS

Chicago at Green Bay 1:00 pm FOX

Houston at Tennessee 1:00 pm CBS

Tampa Bay at Detroit 1:00 pm FOX

Seattle at Carolina 1:00 pm FOX

Miami at Giants 1:00 pm CBS

Philadelphia at Washington 1:00 pm FOX

Rams at Dallas 4:25 pm FOX

Cleveland at Arizona 4:05 pm CBS

Minnesota at LA Chargers 4:05 pm FOX

Jacksonville at Oakland 4:05 pm CBS

Atlanta at San Francisco 4:25 pm FOX

Buffalo at Pittsburgh 8:20 pm NBC

Monday, December 16

Matchup Time (ET) TV Channels

Indianapolis at New Orleans 8:15 pm ESPN