NFL Week 7 schedule and how to watch on TV and streams – Oct. 23

MIAMI, FL —— The following is the NFL schedule for Week 7 as several teams look to continue respective win streaks and others hope to snap unwanted losing skids on Sunday, October 23. Fans can also see what television channels and streaming platforms providing the live broadcasting coverage for this week.

Week 7 schedule began with Thursday Night Football with the Arizona Cardinals snapping a two-game losing streak when beating the New Orleans Saints (3-4) 42-34 in an entertaining game. The defeat was the second successive for New Orleans, which fell to 2-5 overall this season. Read Also: AP Top 25 college football scores in Week 8

Sevens games are scheduled to start at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, including the Cleveland Browns at the Baltimore Ravens, live on CBS and the New York Giants at the Jacksonville Jaguars, live on FOX.

The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, travel to the San Francisco 49ers looking to bounce back from the defeat to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. This game is slated for 4:25 pm and it is live on FOX.

Pittsburgh Steelers are at the Miami Dolphins for Sunday Night Football, live on NBC, on Peacock, and NBCsports.com, while the Chicago Bears are at the New England Patriots for Monday Night Football, live on ESPN and WatchESPN.