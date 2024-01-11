Nick Saban departure hasn't dinged Alabama's odds -- yet

Nick Saban's retirement after 17 years and six national championships at Alabama hasn't significantly impacted the Crimson Tide's title odds for next season, but that could soon change.

While BetRivers shifted Alabama's title odds from +450 to +550 after the news of Saban's retirement broke on Wednesday, BetMGM told Field Level Media that its trading team "does not have plans to adjust Alabama's odds unless players start transferring."

For the time being, the Crimson Tide remain at +550, which is the same odds they had before Saban's retirement and down from opening at +600.

Who succeeds Saban could trigger players to leave the program, which would then catch more attention from oddsmakers.

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams told ESPN on Wednesday night that he has decommitted from the Tide's 2024 recruiting class. Williams said that Saban's departure was "the cherry on top" for making his decision after receivers coach Holmon Wiggins also left the program for an expanded role at Texas A&M.

Whether more follow Williams in either flipping their commitments or transferring remains to be seen.

Dan Lanning, rumored to be among Alabama's top choices to replace Saban, announced in a social media post Thursday that he is staying at Oregon. Lanning had been the -140 favorite at SportsBetting.ag to be Alabama's next coach.

Next on the list to replace Saban is Florida State's Mike Norvell at +150, followed by Washington's Kalen DeBoer (+200), Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin (+550), Texas' Steve Sarkisian (+1400) and Clemson's Dabo Swinney (+2800).

--Field Level Media

