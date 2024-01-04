nijel-pack,-miami-chase-down-no.-16-clemson

Nijel Pack returned form a two-game injury absence to score a game-high 25 points as Miami knocked off 16th-ranked Clemson 95-82 in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Wednesday night in Coral Gables, Fla.

The Hurricanes won despite playing their first game this season without Wooga Poplar, who averages 16.2 points and ranks second in the nation by shooting 50 percent on 3-pointers. Poplar has an ankle injury.

The Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC), who trailed by six at halftime, scored 60 points after the break to beat Clemson for the fourth straight time. Miami also improved to 9-0 at home this season.

Miami got 23 points each from Norchad Omier and Matthew Cleveland; 12 points and four steals from Bensley Joseph; and 12 points and five assists from freshman Kyshawn George.

The Hurricanes got no bench scoring, but they didn't need any as Pack, who had a lower-extremity injury, made 8-of-13 shots from the floor, including 3-of-4 on 3-pointers.

Joseph Girard III led Clemson (11-2, 1-1) with 18 points, followed by PJ Hall, who had 17 points and six rebounds. Hall, who fouled out with 2:25 left in the game, started the day ranked second in the ACC in points (20.5).

The Tigers also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Ian Schieffelin; 16 points from Chase Hunter; and 12 points from Chauncey Wiggins.

The first half featured five lead changes and one tie before Clemson took control at the break, 41-35, despite 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range by George. The Hurricanes were hurt by two fouls on Omier, who played just 11 first-half minutes.

In the second half, Miami regained the leap 52-51 on a Pack drive with 14:43 left, and the Hurricanes never trailed again. Miami finally shot its first free throws of the game with 13:47 left in the second half as Pack made two shots to extend the lead to 56-51.

Miami stretched its lead to 81-69 on an Omier post-up move with 4:10 left, and the Hurricanes cruised from there.

For the game, Miami shot 53 percent from the floor and 11-for-24 on 3-pointers (45.8 percent).

Clemson shot 45.6 percent and 11-for-30 on treys (36.7 percent).

Miami also made 14-of-15 free throws, while Clemson hit all nine it attempted.

--Field Level Media

