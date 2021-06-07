No. 1 Arkansas v No. 19 Nebraska: Watch live elimination game

Fayetteville, Ark. – No. 1 Arkansas will take on No. 19 Nebraska in a winner-take-all NCAA Baseball Fayetteville Regional championship game at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, and you can watch the television coverage live on ESPN2. Live streaming from Baum-Walker Stadium will also be on WatchESPN.com with the ESPN App also providing coverage for those using their high-end mobile devices. You can also follow the live coverage on Learfield/IMG College Husker Sports Network.
How To Watch And Listen Live
The Razorbacks (48-11) were hoping to wrap up the regional tournament on Sunday night, but the NCAA tournament No. 1 overall seed were forced to play in the elimination game after the Cornhuskers (34-13) took advantage of their opponents’ key defensive errors to grab an important 5-3 win on Sunday night.
First pitch on Monday night will be at 7:00 pm ET. The winner of tonight’s contest will earn a berth to the 2021 NCAA Super Regionals where they will play NC State in a best-of-three series starting next week.
Pitchers Kyle Perry and Spencer Schwellenbach limited Arkansas to just four hits for the three points. Schwellenbach finished the game with a career-best 4.2 shutout innings.
Nebraska will be hoping for a repeat performance at Baum-Walker Stadium on Monday night and will be aiming for its fifth regional title in program history, but a first since 2005.
“Win or lose, you have to have that dog in you,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “You have to have that fight. You’ve gotta have that heart, to where no matter what’s going on around you you’re gonna be all about the throw down and that’s what these guys have been about all year long.
“We’ve had double headers. We’ve been in tough spots. I knew our guys were going to come out and compete today. We didn’t come here just to do that, we’ve got another game to finish tomorrow. It was what we’ve seen all year long and that’s what we’re gonna hang our hats on.”