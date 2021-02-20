No. 1 Florida vs No. 21 Miami College Baseball Clash

Gainesville, Fla. – ESPN and the Southeastern Conference announced the inaugural game at Florida Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field will be telecast live via SEC Network, with the first pitch of No. 1 Florida’s season-opening game against No. 21 Miami set for 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19.

First pitch for the Saturday and Sunday games will both be 1 p.m., with live streaming available via SECNetwork + and the ESPN app. All three games will also feature radio broadcasts via ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF.

The Gators, who are the unanimous preseason No. 1 team, have won 15 of their last 18 games against Miami, including last year’s sweep of the then-No. 1 Hurricanes in Coral Gables.

Last year’s series marked Florida’s fourth sweep of the Hurricanes under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan , and the Gators have won each of the last six regular-season series. Florida’s overall record against Miami under Coach O’Sullivan is 34-13.

Gators fans who will be attending Florida Baseball games this year will enjoy several new amenities and unique fan experiences throughout Florida Ballpark.



For starters, chairback seating will put fans right on top of the action, in addition to new premium seating options in the Diamond Deck, shade structures, a 360-degree open view concourse, a walk-in sport shop with expanded offerings, a customer service office to answer any questions, a designated play area for families with young fans, as well as unique viewing and seating experiences in the Dizney Grove, which will feature food trucks and new concessions items.

Parking information and a parking map are both below, and a more detailed look at game day policies and information ahead of a trip to Florida Ballpark can be found at this link to our Game Day Guide.