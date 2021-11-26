No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Duke: What channel is it on tonight?

Friday’s clash between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Duke will be televised live on ESPN and streaming on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. Game time for this contest is at 10:30 p.m. ET with the Gonzaga starting at -7.5 on the SPREAD.
The latest Gonzaga vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook sees the Over/Under for total points scored at 154.5.
Duke leads the all-time series over Gonzaga, 3-1 with each of the games coming on neutral courts.
For those cord-cutters who are without cable, you can watch the live streaming coverage using your Amazon Fire TV, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, smartphones, tablets, and any other streaming-capable device.
What TV channel is Gonzaga vs. Duke on tonight?
- TV Channel: ESPN – on ESPN with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call.
- LISTEN LIVE STREAMING – On the radio locally, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
No. 1 Gonzaga (6-0) vs. No. 5 Duke (6-0)
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two top-5 teams and national title contenders battle in a non-conference showdown and I am expecting something exciting. The undefeated Bulldogs have two wins without any losses against ranked opponents this season, while the Blue Devils, who beat Kentucky in its season opener, has against a ranked team.
STEPPING UP: This will be a homecoming game for Bulldogs sophomore Julian Strawther, who has averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds on the season. Drew Timme, who’s recorded 18.7 points and six rebounds per game, and Chet Holmgren, who’s averaged 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks, have helped lead the team with Strawther this year. On the other bench, Wendell Moore Jr. has averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Paolo Banchero has put up 17.8 points and eight rebounds.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has had his hand in 41 percent of all Duke field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has 36 field goals and 31 assists in those games.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Gonzaga’s Strawther has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 48.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 18 over his past three games.
