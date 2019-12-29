No. 1 LSU Overwhelms No. 4 Oklahoma In Record-breaking CFP Game

ATLANTA — Joe Burrow tied an NCAA record with seven first-half touchdown passes, as top-ranked LSU imposed its will on No. 4 Oklahoma to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship, 63-28, in the 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

LSU (14-0) earned its first College Football Playoff National Championship berth in the sixth season of the current format. The Tigers will face the winner of No. 2-seed Ohio State and No. 3-seed Clemson in the title game scheduled for Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. CT in New Orleans. LSU has won three football national championships (1958, 2003, 2007).

LSU’s road to the national championship game hasn’t come easy, as the Tigers recorded a record sixth victory over an AP Top-10 opponent in 2019.

Burrow, who won virtually every major college football award earlier this month, finished 29-of-39 passing for 493 yards and an SEC-record tying seven touchdowns – all in the first half. He added another rushing touchdown in the second half, as LSU built a 49-14 halftime advantage and never looked back.

With 71, Burrow also passed Tommy Hodson (1986-89) for LSU’s career passing touchdowns record in two seasons in Baton Rouge.

Four of Burrow’s touchdown passes were caught by junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who finished with 14 catches for 227 yards. Terrace Marshall Jr. added six receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns, while Thaddeus Moss catch four passes for 99 yards including a 62-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

With leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire being used sparingly due to an injury, LSU turned to running back Chris Curry, who led LSU with 89 yards on 16 carries.

Report by LSUsports.com