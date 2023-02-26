No. 1 LSU wins Round Rock Classic, 16-4 victory

The No. 1 LSU Tigers baseball team demonstrated their dominance in the 2023 Round Rock Classic’s finale, defeating the Sam Houston Bearkats 16-4 at Dell Diamond on Sunday. Their impressive 16 runs on 23 hits secured them the championship belt, as their lead exceeded 11 runs and their run differential was greater than the Hawkeyes and Bearkats against the other 2-1 squads.

Garrett Edwards earned his first victory of the season, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing only one run on four hits. The Tigers’ relievers, including Bryce Collins, Griffin Herring, and Blake Money, combined to throw 3.2 innings and limited the SHSU offense to three runs on one hit.

Freshman Chase Shores made his second start of the season, tossing two innings without giving up any runs on three hits.

Brayden Jobert initiated the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run to right field off SHSU starter Logan Hewitt, followed by Dylan Crews’ RBI single. Hewitt surrendered eight runs on nine hits in just two innings.

LSU continued to increase their lead in the second and third innings, scoring a total of eight runs, including another two-run dinger by Jobert. Jared Jones, Jordan Thompson, and Crews also contributed to the run barrage, resulting in a 10-0 lead after three innings.

In the fourth inning, Tre’ Morgan singled and Jones walked, with Thompson driving in two runs on a single to right field that was misplayed by SHSU right fielder Clayton Chadwick, allowing two more runs to score. The Bearkats responded with four straight free passes and a two-RBI single, cutting LSU’s lead to 12-3.

Crews’ double into the left-center field gap and Jobert’s third hit of the day drove in another run in the top of the fifth, giving the Tigers a 13-3 lead after five innings. The Tigers added three more runs down the stretch, while the Bearkats added one, resulting in a final score of 16-4.

LSU’s win brings their record to 6-1 on the season, while SHSU falls to 5-3. Their dominant performance showcases their strong offense and pitching and sets the stage for a promising future.