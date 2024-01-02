No. 1 Michigan favored to beat No. 2 Washington for CFP title

After tackling No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday, top-ranked Michigan has been installed as the favorite to win its first College Football Playoff title in program history.

The Wolverines (14-0) earned a 27-20 victory over the Crimson Tide, setting up a meeting with No. 2 Washington (14-0) in next Monday's championship game. The Huskies snuck by third-ranked Texas, 37-31, in the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

Michigan and Washington are both appearing in the CFP title game for the first time ever, and FanDuel and DraftKings have the Wolverines as 4.5-point favorites. Both books also have Michigan at -192 on the moneyline.

The Huskies sit at +158 on FanDuel and at +160 on DraftKings.

As for the game's total, FanDuel has it set at 55.5, with DraftKings giving up the half-point to list it at 55.

Next Monday's winner will dethrone Georgia, which has won the past two national championships.

--Field Level Media

