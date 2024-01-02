No. 1 Michigan rallies to beat No. 4 Alabama in OT Rose Bowl thriller

Blake Corum ran for the winning touchdown in overtime and top-seeded Michigan advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship game with a 27-20 overtime victory over fourth-seeded Alabama on Monday in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Corum rushed for 83 yards and also caught a touchdown pass as Michigan (14-0) won a CFP contest for the first time. J.J. McCarthy completed 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Michigan will face either second-seeded Washington or third-seeded Texas in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston. The Huskies and Longhorns meet later Monday night in the Sugar Bowl.

The Crimson Tide (12-2) had an opportunity to force a second overtime but Jalen Milroe was stopped for a gain of 1 on a fourth-down keeper from the 3-yard line, prompting Michigan to go wild celebrating its victory.

Jase McClellan rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama. Milroe was 16-of-23 passing for 116 yards and added 63 yards on the ground.

Corum handled the ball on both of Michigan's overtime plays. He ran for 8 yards on the first carry before bursting through on the go-ahead 17-yard scoring run.

Tyler Morris and Roman Wilson also caught touchdown passes for Michigan. Braiden McGregor had two sacks for the Wolverines, who outgained the Crimson Tide 351-288.

Alabama took a 17-13 lead on the second play of the fourth quarter when McClellan scored from the 3.

The Crimson Tide later worked the clock for 5:49 and took a 20-13 lead when Will Reichard kicked a 52-yard field goal with 4:41 left in regulation.

The Wolverines converted on fourth-and-2 from their own 33 on the tying eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. McCarthy capped it with a 4-yard scoring pass to Wilson with 1:34 remaining to set up the third overtime game of the CFP era.

Michigan outgained Alabama 197-96 in the first half en route to a 13-10 lead at the break.

The Crimson Tide struck first after their touchdown was set up on a fumbled punt return by the Wolverines' Semaj Morgan. Quandarrius Robinson recovered at the Michigan 44-yard line. Four plays later, McClellan broke loose for a 34-yard scoring run with 9:41 left in the first quarter.

Michigan tied the score five-plus minutes later when McCarthy tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Corum.

The Wolverines took a 13-7 lead when McCarthy hit Morris on a 38-yard scoring play. However, William Wagner's errant snap got past holder Tommy Doman to leave Michigan up by six with 3:49 left in the half.

Reichard booted a 50-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the half to bring Alabama within three.

--Field Level Media

