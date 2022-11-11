CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Sporting Alert) —— Armando Bacot exploded in the second half to score 27 of his 28 points to help No. 1 North Carolina survived an upset against the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night (11). Click here for full box score stats.

Bacot, who scored just one point made only one shot attempt in the first half, went 10 for 12 from the floor to set the tone on the offensive side in the second half on his way to finishing with a game high for points to with his six rebounds

Caleb Love added 25 points, including 17 in the second half, while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out six assists and Leaky Black ended with 15 points on 6 for 6 made shots from the field for the Tar Heels (2-0), who made 20 of 28 shots for 71.4% after halftime and finished the game shooting 35 for 58 for 60.3%.

RJ Davis contributed 11 in the win for the top-ranked North Carolina, which trailed 50-43 at halftime but out scored the College of Charleston 59-36 after the interval to improve to 2-0 this season.

Dalton Bolon scored 14 of his 16 points before halftime for the College of Charleston, Ante Brzovic added 15 points on 6 for 8 shooting with three 3-pointers in the defeat as the visitors outscored the home side 55-16 in points off the bench for the duration of the contest.

Pat Robinson III finished with 14 points and Raekwon Horton had 10 for the Cougars which shot 52.5% (21-of-40) in the first half and made six 3-pointers before ending the game shooting 49.3% overall.