No. 1 North Carolina tops UNC Wilmington, 69-56; free highlights, stats summary

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Sporting Alert) — Watch free video highlights, game stats, and summary as No. 1 North Carolina pulled away from UNC Wilmington for a 69-56 victory to open the new college basketball season on Monday night (7).

NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 69, UNC WILMINGTON 56

Standout player Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and Armando Bacot added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who started slowly in front of 21,750 fans at Dean E. Smith Center but increased the tempo to seal the win in the season opener for both teams.

Trazarien White scored a game-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington, which was facing a top-ranked team for the first time in program history. Read More: Final score: No. 7 Duke beats Jacksonville; free highlights, stats, recap

Shykeim Phillips added 11 points and Donovan Newby finished with 10 in the defeat for the Seahawks, who shot 29.3% overall and 25% from 3-point range.

As a team, North Carolina shot 22 of 48 for 45.8% from the field but was outrebounded 37-32 by the visitors.

“They held me to nine rebounds,” said Bacot, a preseason All-American. “I would say that’s probably a bad game for me.”

The Tar Heels, who were the NCAA Tournament runner-up in April, began the new season with the top ranking for the first time in seven years. They will be in action again on Friday at home versus the College of Charleston.

UNC Wilmington will also feature again on Friday when it entertains Allen.

UNC-WILMINGTON (0-1)

Kelly 1-1 1-2 3, White 5-16 8-9 19, Harden-Hayes 2-4 2-2 6, Newby 2-10 5-7 10, Phillips 4-13 2-2 11, Enoh 2/3 0-0 4, Van Der Heijden 1/3 0-0 3, Thomas 0-5 0-2 0, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, McGriff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 18-24 56.

NORTH CAROLINA (1-0)

Black 2-7 3-3 7, Nance 1/3 4-4 6, Bacot 5-10 6-11 16, Davis 6-11 4-4 17, Love 6-12 4-5 17, Trimble 1/3 2/3 4, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Nickel 0-0 0-0 0, Styles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 23-30 69.

Halftime–North Carolina 32-21. 3-Point Goals–UNC-Wilmington 4-16 (Phillips 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-3, White 1-4, Newby 1-6, Harvey 0-1, Thomas 0-1), North Carolina 2-10 (Davis 1-3, Love 1-4, Black 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Nance 0-1). Fouled Out–Kelly, Harden-Hayes. Rebounds–UNC-Wilmington 36 (White, Enoh 7), North Carolina 29 (Bacot 9). Assists–UNC-Wilmington 3 (Newby, Phillips, Harvey 1), North Carolina 4 (Nance 2). Total Fouls–UNC-Wilmington 24, North Carolina 18. A–19,744 (21,750).