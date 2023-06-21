no.-1-prospect-dylan-raiola-enrolls-at-georgia-high-school

Quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class and committed to Georgia, is moving closer to Athens.

His father, former NFL offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, told The Arizona Republic that Dylan enrolled Wednesday morning at Buford High School, about an hour from Georgia’s campus.

The younger Raiola transferred from Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz., to Pinnacle High School in Phoenix after the 2022 season. But because the Arizona Interscholastic Association has not yet approved him to play at Pinnacle, he moved on to Georgia to guarantee he’d have the chance to play a full senior season, per the report.

Approval in Arizona wouldn’t come until August, and if Raiola didn’t get the OK to play right away, he’d have to sit the first half of the season. The family decided to play it safe and enrolled him at Buford, which begins its football season on Aug. 18 against powerhouse St. Francis Academy of Baltimore.

Raiola threw for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns at Chandler. He played one season there after transferring from Burleson, Texas.

Previously committed to Ohio State, Raiola changed his mind last winter and pledged to Georgia in May.

