no.-1-purdue-closes-nonconference-play-with-rout-of-eku

Fletcher Loyer scored 14 points in 26 minutes of action to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 80-53 win over Eastern Kentucky on Friday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Zach Edey had 13 points and seven rebounds to flank Loyer for Purdue (12-1), which played its final game of the nonconference season before getting fully into Big Ten play next week.

Devontae Blanton scored 14 points and Leland Walker added 12 points for Eastern Kentucky, which will enter ASUN play next week at 4-9.

Loyer went 6 of 11 from the field and made 2 of 4 shots from 3-point range, while Edey went 5 of 7 from the field in his 26-minute stint.

As a team, Purdue shot 51.6 percent from the field overall (33 of 64), but just 28.6 percent (6 of 21) from 3-point range.

Eastern Kentucky shot 37.3 percent from the field overall (22 of 59) and 21.1 percent (4 of 19) from beyond arc.

The Boilermakers held a 46-25 rebounding advantage and had 20 assists to eight for the Colonels.

Eastern Kentucky committed 12 turnovers for the game, leading to 15 Purdue points. The Boilermakers gave the ball away 11 times, but the Colonels managed just four points off those giveaways.

Purdue held a 43-24 lead at halftime, and then started the second half on a 9-2 run to take a 26-point lead with 17:37 remaining.

The Boilermakers went up by 30 at 66-36 with 10:58 left on a basket by Mason Gillis, prompting each team to start emptying the benches to play reserves.

Purdue then built its lead up to 35 points at 77-42 with 4:05 remaining on a basket by Ethan Morton.

In the first half, Purdue started to separate itself with a 10-2 run over a span of 4:16 to take a 20-10 lead with 10:38 left until halftime.

The Boilermakers kept growing their advantage, going on a 9-2 surge to grab a 33-16 lead with 3:54 to go in the first half.

--Field Level Media

