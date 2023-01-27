no.-1-purdue-gets-first-win-at-michigan-since-2018

Zach Edey scored 19 points and Fletcher Loyer added 17 to help top-ranked Purdue defeat host Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Purdue (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) stretched its winning streak to seven games while securing the program’s first victory at Crisler Center since 2018.

Michigan (11-9, 5-4) stayed afloat behind the one-two punch of Hunter Dickinson and Kobe Bufkin. Dickinson had 21 points and Bufkin followed with 16 despite enduring an eight-minute stretch in the second half when he didn’t take a shot.

Edey grabbed a game-best nine rebounds, falling one board short of his eighth double-double in the past nine games. Dickinson was the Wolverines’ top rebounder with seven as Purdue finished with a 34-26 edge on the glass.

The Boilermakers led by 11 points in the second half, building on a strong start coming out of the break. Mason Gillis stole the ball on the opening possession and pushed it to Loyer, who drilled a 3-pointer.

The Wolverines drew to within five points on Dug McDaniel’s jumper with 8:17 to play but were unable to come closer until Joey Baker (11 points) hit a trey with five seconds left to put Michigan down by three. Brandon Newman swished a pair of free throws for Purdue to account for the final margin.

Michigan committed just six turnovers and shot 44.1 percent, including 9 for 25 (36 percent) from long range. Purdue has not allowed an opponent to score more than 70 points this season.

Braden Smith added 10 points for the Boilermakers.

Dickinson contributed a game-high four assists, one better than McDaniel.

Edey scored 15 first-half points on 7-for-12 shooting and recorded blocks on back-to-back possessions late in the half to spark the Boilermakers to a 41-35 lead at the break. Purdue shot 51.7 percent while using a 15-0 run late in the half before the Wolverines responded with a 7-0 spurt.

Jett Howard missed the game for Michigan with a left ankle injury, while older brother Jace Howard returned from a two-game absence after recovering from a concussion.

