No. 1 Tennessee, 12 beats Campbell, 7 at the Knoxville Regional

By MICAH DISNEY | Staff Writer
Top seed Tennessee scored four unanswered runs in the ninth inning to pull away from Campbell and secured a second straight victory with a 12-7 win on Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship – Knoxville Regional on Saturday. Box Score

Tennessee scored its 12 runs from 15 hits and had two errors, while the Fighting Camels scored their seven runs from 11 hits and had one error.

Campbell (41-18) jumped out the surprise lead early after scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning, but Tennessee managed to cut the deficit to one run when scoring three runs in the top of the fourth and then held its opponent without a run when they came back in reply.

The Volunteers (54-7) then scored four more runs in the fifth to hold a 7-4 advantage until the seventh inning when Campbell trimmed the deficit to one run by scoring three runs between the seventh and eighth inning.

Holding a one run lead entering the ninth, Tennessee blasted four more runs to open up a five run advantage and then fended off Campbell in the final inning to seal the victory and advanced to final round of the 2022 Knoxville Regional where the nation’s No. 1 ranked team awaits the winner of the Campbell vs Georgia Tech clash.

Campbell and Georgia Tech will battle each other in an elimination game at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier Georgia Tech scored a 13-4 victory over Alabama State to eliminate the Hornets from the tournament.

Campbell beat Georgia Tech 15-8 when these two team clashed on Friday’s opening round of the 2022 Knoxville Regional so it will be interesting to see how each team will respond in Sunday’s game.

PITCHERPOSIPHRERBBSOBFERA
11CHASE DOLLANDER2.264224172.53
35KIRBY CONNELL4.032224171.74
23CHASE BURNS1.12111282.76
46REDMOND WALSH1.00000132.17
Total9.0117551145

Win: 

  • Connell
  • Dollander 70 (50 strikes)
  • Connell 65 (41 strikes)
  • Burns 25 (13 strikes)
  • Walsh 15 (9 strikes)
,

