no.-10-arizona-extends-home-mastery-over-utah

Caleb Love scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 10 Arizona to a 92-73 victory over Utah on Saturday night in Pac-12 play at Tucson, Ariz.

Keshad Johnson scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Oumar Ballo matched his season best of 17 points and also collected nine rebounds for Arizona (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12). Pelle Larsson had 13 points and Kylan Boswell added 11 points and six assists.

Gabe Madsen had 18 points and three steals as the Utes (11-4, 2-2) lost in Tucson for the 13th consecutive time. Utah's last win on Arizona's home floor was a 68-67 victory on Dec. 6, 1986.

Cole Bajema added 11 points and Ben Carlson had 10 for Utah, which went 0-2 on a road trip to Arizona State and Arizona after winning their previous eight games.

Love also had six rebounds and six assists for Arizona, which made a stellar 60.3 percent of its shots and was 10 of 18 from 3-point range. The Wildcats held a 42-24 rebounding advantage and a 20-5 edge in fast-break points.

The Utes shot 41.2 percent from the field and were 10 of 35 from behind the arc.

It was a two-point game early in the second half before Arizona ran off 12 straight points. Jaden Bradley capped it with a basket to give the Wildcats a 59-45 lead with 13:44 remaining.

Madsen hit a jumper to pull the Utes within 61-52 with 11:32 left. Love then scored all of the Arizona points during a 10-2 run -- including two 3-point baskets -- as the Wildcats pushed the lead to 71-54 with 9:20 remaining.

Ballo later slammed home a dunk and Larsson knocked down a 3-pointer to give Arizona an 86-64 lead with 3:06 to play, and the Wildcats finished off the triumph.

Arizona shot 61.5 percent in the first half while taking a 42-39 lead into the break. Boswell had 11 in the half and Johnson had 10 for the Wildcats.

Madsen scored 12 points on four treys in the half for the Utes, who shot 45.2 percent from the field.

--Field Level Media

