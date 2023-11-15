College Basketball News

No. 10 FAU puts up 100 in rout of Eastern Michigan

Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead No. 10 Florida Atlantic to a 100-57 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday in Boca Raton, Fla.

Goldin made 9 of 12 shots from the field in just 20 minutes of action.

Five other players scored in double figures for Florida Atlantic (2-0). Brandon Weatherspoon scored 16 points, Giancarlo Rosado and Brenen Lorient had 13 points apiece, Bryan Greenlee scored 12 points and Nick Boyd had 11 points to go along with a game-high seven assists.

Weatherspoon and Greenlee each shot 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

The Owls were hot all night, shooting 62.5 percent (40 of 64) from the field overall and 52 percent (13 of 25) from 3-point range.

Florida Atlantic also held a 39-22 rebounding advantage and turned the ball over just seven times.

Tyson Acuff scored 20 points and Legend Geeter had 13 points and five rebounds in defeat for Eastern Michigan (1-2). The Eagles shot 42.6 percent (23 of 54) from the field overall, but were just 2 of 15 (13.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Leading 51-28 at halftime, the Owls kept growing the margin in the second half, going up 64-38 with 15:31 left on a layup by Goldin.

Florida Atlantic built the gap to 30 at 74-44 on a Lorient layup and then surged ahead 82-46 with 7:37 to go on another Goldin layup.

The margin ballooned to 40 points at 88-48 with 6:08 remaining on a Rosado basket.

The Owls then reached the 100-point mark on a layup by Tre Carroll with 45 seconds left.

Florida Atlantic took control of the game early, going on a 18-3 run over a span of 4:08 to take a 20-5 lead.

The Owls later went on a 14-4 surge to take a 34-11 lead when Goldin sank a layup with 7:33 to go until halftime.

Florida Atlantic led by as many as 25 points in the first half.

–Field Level Media

