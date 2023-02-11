no.-10-marquette-sails-past-lowly-georgetown

Tyler Kolek scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and dealt eight assists as No. 10 Marquette moved into first place in the Big East with an 89-75 victory over Georgetown on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Oso Ighodaro had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Kam Jones also had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (20-6, 12-3 Big East). Olivier-Maxence Prosper contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

Marquette bounced back from its most decisive loss of the season, by 15 points on Tuesday at No. 21 UConn.

The Golden Eagles are a half-game ahead of No. 13 Xavier.

Marquette’s next two games are against Xavier (Wednesday) and No. 23 Creighton (Feb. 21).

Jay Heath scored 18 points to pace Georgetown (6-20, 1-14), which lost its fifth straight and for the 34th time in their last 35 Big East games since winning the conference tournament in 2021.

The Hoyas were without center Qudus Wahab for personal reasons. He averages 9.9 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles outrebounded the Hoyas 36-33 after getting beaten on the boards 48-24 at UConn.

In a fast-paced game, Marquette hit 52.2 percent of its shots from the floor and 15 of 31 tries (48.4 percent) from beyond the arc. Jones led the way with four 3-pointers on nine tries.

Marquette raced to a 17-6 lead in the opening minutes as Jones made two treys.

Heath gave Georgetown a lift as he scored eight points in the final 8:04 of the half. Akok Akok (10 points) added a 3-pointer and an alley-oop slam as the Hoyas stayed within striking distance.

But in the last three minutes of the period, Ben Gold and Chase Ross hit treys as the Golden Eagles grabbed a 45-33 edge at the break.

Early in the second half Marquette twice expanded its lead to 17 points as Stevie Mitchell and Prosper made 3-pointers. The lead topped out at 25 points.

