UPDATE: No. 12 Oregon beating No. 3 Ohio State, 35-28: How to watch it live

Things are not getting any easier for the third-ranked Ohio State as the home side is currently getting brushed aside by a spirited Oregon side that just won’t let Ryan Day’s side get settled. While the offense is somewhat doing its job, the defensive for the Buckeyes has been terrible and they now trail the Ducks 35-28 in the fourth quarter!

EARLIER REPORT

No. 3 Ohio State is in deep trouble against No. 11 Oregon, as the host team trails the visitors 27-14 early in the third quarter in the Ohio Stadium. Prior to scoring with 10:25 remaining in the third quarter, Ohio State was trailing 21-7. Click here for live score scores.

The Buckeyes have been sloppy on defense and the offense is currently failing to spark against a Ducks team playing without two of its top players.

CJ Verdell has so far accounted for three touchdowns for Oregon. Verdell has run 10 times already for 126 yards and two touchdowns while taking another catch for a score against an Ohio State team that has not looked sharp at all in this game and needs to build some kind of momentum for the rest of the contest.

Anthony Brown, at the time of this report, has passed for 145 yards on 11 of 20 yards and one TD.

C.J. Stroud is 20 of 26 on completed passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns for Ohio State.

Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each caught a pass for a score for the Buckeyes.

