no.-12-arizona-tramples-morgan-state-122-59

Sophomore guard Kylan Boswell scored a career-high 18 points as No. 12 Arizona dominated Morgan State 122-59 with one of the highest-scoring games in school history in the season opener for both teams on Monday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Boswell, making his first career start as he steps into the lineup for departed Kerr Kriisa, made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range to lead a powerful, balanced attack that placed seven scorers in doubles. The 122 points tied for the fourth-most in Arizona history.

Christian Oliver scored 12 points to lead Morgan State, which also lost at Arizona last season, falling 93-68 on Dec. 22.

Pelle Larsson scored 15 for the Wildcats, while Keshad Johnson added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Arizona took advantage of its superior size by posting a 49-27 rebounding edge, blocking seven shots and holding a 58-20 edge in points in the paint. The Wildcats’ length was also a problem on the perimeter as Arizona came up with 16 steals and forced 25 turnovers.

All five Arizona starters had scored in double digit points with just over two minutes gone in the second half. Starters Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo each finished with 12 points. Backup big man Motiejus Krivas added 12, and Filip Borovicanin scored 11.

In a tune-up for a marquee matchup at No. 2 Duke on Friday night, Arizona sprinted away from the Bears from the opening tip, hitting two 3-pointers within the first 80 seconds and never trailing. Soon after, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run and took a 24-10 lead with 13:08 left in the half.

Arizona closed the half on a 12-point run to go into the break leading 61-26.

The Wildcats continued to pour it on in the second half. Arizona led by 40-plus points for the final 17:05 of the game, including going up by 63 late in the game.

No Arizona starter played in the final 8:33.

–Field Level Media