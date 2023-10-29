no.-12-ole-miss-scores-quickly,-blows-out-vanderbilt

Quinshon Judkins rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns as 12th-ranked Ole Miss routed Vanderbilt 33-7 in Oxford, Miss., in their Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday night.

The Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) led 26-0 at half thanks to a 301-82 edge in total offense.

Jackson Dart threw for 240 yards and Dayton Wade had eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5), wasn’t competitive from the jump and couldn’t protect starting quarterback Ken Seals, who went 4-of-8 passing for 22 yards and one interception).

Seals was pulled in favor of Walter Taylor in the middle of the second quarter, before briefly returning to Seals in the second half and then pulling him again.

Taylor, a sophomore, hadn’t thrown a pass in his college career until Saturday. He finished the game going 4-of-12 passing for 38 yards and also was picked off once. He rushed 20 times for 59 yards and the Commodores’ only touchdown. It came on Taylor’s 2-yard keeper with 1:57 left in the third quarter.

The Rebels took the opening kickoff and needed only 99 seconds to score, on Judkins’ 18-yard scoring run on a third-and-3 play.

On Vanderbilt first trip, the Rebels’ Zamari Walton stepped in front of a Seals pass and tipped it to Trey Washington for an interception, who returned it 25 yards to the Commodores’ 11. But the Rebels settled for Caden Davis’ 27-yard field goal.

After a Vanderbilt punt, Judkins dashed 40 yards through the middle of the Commodores’ defense to get the Rebels across midfield before Davis hit on a 48-yarder.

After a Vanderbilt punt early in the second quarter, Dart hit Wade with a 48-yard strike down the right sideline, and later, on a fourth-down play inches from the goal line, Dart made it 20-0 on a quarterback keeper.

Another Commodores punt later, Dart found Wade again for a 6-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 26-0 with 7:40 remaining in the first half.

Vanderbilt’s Langston Patterson picked Dart in the final minute of the first half, preventing more Rebels points.

