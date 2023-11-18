no.-12-penn-state-keeps-rutgers-out-of-end-zone-in-27-6-win

Kaytron Allen rushed for two touchdowns and Demeioun Robinson made a big defensive play to lead No. 12 Penn State to a 27-6 victory over Rutgers on Saturday in Big Ten play at University Park, Pa.

Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar left early in the third quarter with an unspecified injury. Beau Pribula replaced him and rushed for 71 yards on eight carries and also scored a touchdown. He completed his lone pass for nine yards.

Alex Felkins kicked two field goals and Kevin Winston had an interception for Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten), which defeated Rutgers for the 17th consecutive time. The Nittany Lions are 32-2 all-time against the Scarlet Knights.

Jai Patel kicked two field goals for Rutgers (6-5, 3-5), which lost its third straight contest. Gavin Wimsatt completed 10 of 16 passes for 130 yards and one interception.

Penn State dismissed offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich after last weekend’s 24-15 loss to Michigan, but the attack was again sluggish against the Scarlet Knights. The Nittany Lions totaled 322 yards, with 234 coming on the ground.

Allar was injured on a keeper during Penn State’s first series of the third quarter. He didn’t return and finished 6-of-13 passing for 79 yards.

Pribula replaced Allar and later in the drive, he was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Rutgers’ 4-yard line.

On Penn State’s next drive, Felkins kicked a 48-yard field goal to make it 13-6 with 5:32 left in the third quarter.

Later in the quarter, Robinson sacked Wimsatt and forced a fumble. Robinson recovered it at the Rutgers’ 42 with 1:18 left in the period.

Five plays later, Allen scored from 3 to give Penn State a 20-6 advantage 46 seconds into the final stanza.

Pribula later fumbled a snap at the Rutgers’ 1-yard line and picked it up and crossed the goal line to make it a 21-point margin with 3:36 remaining in the game.

Penn State led 10-6 at halftime.

After Patel kicked a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter for Rutgers, Allen scored on a 2-yard run with 11:36 left in the first half, and Felkins added a 21-yard field goal nearly three minutes later. Patel hit from 28 yards out as the first half ended.

