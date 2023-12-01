No. 13 Florida Atlantic rolls past Liberty

Alijah Martin scored 20 points and Vladislav Goldin added 18 as No. 13 Florida Atlantic earned an easy 83-58 victory Thursday, while handing visiting Liberty its first loss on the season, in the Field of 68 Classic at Boca Raton, Fla.

Bryan Greenlee scored 12 points for Florida Atlantic (6-1), which was never threatened while winning its first game since taking the title at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla. It was also the Owls’ first game on its home court since a 61-53 loss to Bryant on Nov. 18.

Florida Atlantic’s second-leading scorer, Johnell Davis, who entered with 13.8 points per game, scored just two points while shooting 0 of 7 from the field.

Colin Porter scored 16 points and Kaden Metheny added 10 for Liberty (6-1), which finally met its match after reeling off six consecutive victories to start the season. The Flames had 13 offensive rebounds to 12 for the Owls, but otherwise were outclassed in most other categories.

Florida Atlantic shot 54.5 percent from the field to 37.5 for Liberty, won the rebounding battle 39-29 and held a 46-26 advantage on points in the paint.

The Owls never trailed with the game tied for just 12 seconds shortly after opening tip. Florida Atlanta grabbed its first double-digit lead at 26-15 on a 3-pointer from Brandon Weatherspoon with 7:15 remaining in the first half.

Florida Atlantic’s biggest lead in the first half was by 19 at 40-21 with 2:11 remaining before halftime and the Owls went into the break with a 44-27 advantage.

A layup from Florida Atlantic’s Giancarlo Rosado with 15:02 remaining in the game opened the first 20-point lead at 55-35 and the Owls cruised to the victory from there.

The Owls’ comfortable victory came after they averaged 90.2 points per game in the three victories at Kissimmee.

Florida Atlantic will complete the three-team Field of 68 Classic on its home court Saturday with a matchup against Charleston. Liberty and Charleston will face each other Friday at Boca Raton.

–Field Level Media