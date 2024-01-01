no.-13-lsu-scores-last,-edges-wisconsin-at-reliaquest-bowl

Garrett Nussmeier filled in for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and passed for 395 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 13 LSU to a 35-31 victory over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday afternoon in Tampa, Fla.

Nussmeier oudueled Tanner Mordecai, who passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns for the Badgers (7-6), including two scores to Will Pauling, who finished with 143 receiving yards.

Nussmeier passed for 84 yards on a 98-yard drive that ended with his 4-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr., giving LSU (10-3) its only lead, 35-31, with 3:08 remaining.

Mordecai drove the Badgers to a first down at the Tigers 27, but he was sacked on three consecutive plays and Wisconsin turned the ball over on downs.

Daniels watched from the sideline after choosing to focus on the NFL draft, and Malik Nabers, who already was LSU's all-time leader in career pass receptions, became the leader in career receiving yards in the first quarter before sitting out the second half.

Wisconsin received the second-half kickoff and Jackson Acker raced 33 yards for a touchdown that increased the Badgers' lead to 28-14.

Nussmeier threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Thomas and he added a 14-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hilton Jr. that tied the score.

The Badgers reached a first-and-goal at the Tigers 1 but settled for Nathaniel Vakos' 21-yard field goal and a 31-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Badgers drove to a score on their first drive, which ended with Mordecai's 30-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Green, who finished with 105 yards, and a 7-0 lead.

Mordecai added a 53-yard touchdown pass to Pauling for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

LSU finally scored when Harold Perkins Jr. rushed 1 for a touchdown early in the second quarter, and the Tigers made it two touchdowns in two possessions when Kaleb Jackson ran 12 yards to tie the score at 14.

Wisconsin came right back, and five plays later, Mordecai and Pauling teamed on a 9-yard touchdown pass that gave the Badgers a 21-14 halftime lead.

--Field Level Media

