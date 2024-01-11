no.-13-memphis-hangs-on-to-edge-utsa-in-ot

David Jones scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Wednesday night as No. 13 Memphis escaped a major upset against visiting Texas-San Antonio, outscoring it 13-7 in overtime to claim a 107-101 American Athletic Conference win.

Jahvon Quinerly added 25 points for the Tigers (14-2, 3-0 AAC), while Nick Jourdain contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds. Jaykwon Walton hit for 13 points and Malcolm Dandridge added 10 as Memphis hit 53.2 percent from the field and went 30 of 43 at the foul line.

Six players hit in double figures for the Roadrunners (7-9, 1-2), led by a game-high 28 points from Jordan Ivy-Curry before he fouled out late in overtime. Ivy-Curry added nine rebounds and five assists in an impressive all-around effort.

Christian Tucker contributed 14 points for UTSA, which sank 17 of 45 3-pointers. The Roadrunners took a four-point lead with 1:16 left in regulation when Ivy-Curry made a 3-pointer. Tucker made two free throws for a 94-92 edge with 36 seconds on the clock.

Memphis forced overtime when Jones canned two foul shots with 23 seconds remaining. The Tigers had a chance to win the game at the horn but Jourdain missed a jumper.

Quinerly converted a 4-point play to start overtime and the Tigers never trailed after that.

Memphis entered the game as a 19 ½-point favorite and on paper, it figured to enjoy a far easier game than it did in its first two AAC games. It needed last-second 3-pointers from Quinerly to win at Tulsa and rally past SMU.

But the Roadrunners didn't get the memo about being an easy opponent. They took it to the Tigers right away, leading at the first TV timeout and using the 3-point line as a big weapon. Ivy-Curry made a 3-pointer with 9:24 left in the half for a 28-21 lead.

Memphis pieced together some stops after that but UTSA was able to hit a couple of more 3-pointers and closed the half with a 37-35 edge. The big difference for the Roadrunners was their 24-7 advantage in bench scoring.

--Field Level Media

