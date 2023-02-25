Wordpress theme seo takipçi satin al passport psd balkon kose takimi lastik patlatan izmir escort
No. 14 Kansas State holds off Oklahoma State

Markquis Nowell recorded 22 points, eight assists and four steals to lead No. 14 Kansas State to a 73-68 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at Stillwater, Okla.

Keyontae Johnson added 17 points as the Wildcats (22-7, 10-6 Big 12) won their third straight game. Desi Sills added 10 points for Kansas State.

Kalib Boone registered 18 points and four blocked shots for the Cowboys (16-13, 7-9), who lost their fourth consecutive game. Caleb Asberry scored 13 points, John-Michael Wright added 12 and Bryce Thompson had 11 for Oklahoma State.

Kansas State shot 49 percent from the field, including 8 of 21 from 3-point range.

The Cowboys made 41.1 percent of their attempts and were a lowly 5 of 23 from behind the arc.

Cam Carter made two free throws with 43.3 seconds to play and Nowell made two more with 22.3 seconds left as the Wildcats turned a three-point lead into a 73-66 cushion en route to improving to 4-6 on the road.

Earlier, Boone scored five straight points to give Oklahoma State a 44-40 lead with 14:39 left in the game.

A short time later, Thompson scored two baskets, sandwiched around Wright’s 3-pointer, to push the Cowboys’ lead to 53-45 with 12:08 remaining.
Kansas State answered with a 10-2 spurt, and Carter concluded it with a trey to knot the score at 55 with 9:17 to play.

The Wildcats moved ahead at 59-57 on David N’Guessan’s layup with 6:48 left.

Johnson and Ismael Massoud later hit 3-pointers to give Kansas State a 65-60 lead with 5:10 remaining.

Boone’s layup brought Oklahoma State within 65-63 with 3:50 to play but the Cowboys couldn’t overtake the Wildcats.

Oklahoma State used an 11-0 spurt late in the first half to hold a 35-33 halftime lead.

Nowell scored 13 points in the half, his last two being a layup to give the Wildcats a 29-24 edge with 4:37 remaining. Tyreek Smith, Asberry and Woody Newton all buried treys during the 11-0 burst that gave the Cowboys a six-point edge with 1:33 to go.

Sills responded with two free throws and a layup to pull Kansas State within two at the break.

The Wildcats scored seven straight early in the second half, taking a 40-39 lead on Nowell’s jumper.

–Field Level Media

