No. 14 Miami loses Norchad Omier (ankle) early vs. No. 21 Duke

Posted in College Basketball News By On March 10, 2023

No. 14 Miami will play most of its Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinal against No. 21 Duke without power forward Norchad Omier, who exited 66 seconds into Friday night’s game in Greensboro, N.C. with a right ankle injury.

While securing a defensive rebound, Omier came down awkwardly on Duke center Dereck Lively’s foot. Omier was helped off the court.

Soon after, the school announced that the injured ankle will prevent Omier from returning.

Top-seeded Miami is facing fourth-seeded Duke in a quest to reach Saturday night’s ACC championship game.

Omier entered the night averaging 14.1 points and a team-high 10.0 rebounds per game.

–Field Level Media

Related Posts

About Author

FLM Direct-Baller
flmbasketball

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.