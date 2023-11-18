no.-14-oklahoma-survives-loss-of-qb-dillon-gabriel,-defeats-byu

After Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured Saturday, freshman Jackson Arnold proved to be a steady hand, guiding the No. 14 Sooners to a 31-24 victory over host BYU at Provo, Utah.

Taking over after Gabriel went down with a head injury late in the first half, Arnold was 5 of 9 for 33 yards passing and rushed for 24 yards on eight carries as Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) won its second consecutive game after back-to-back defeats. Gavin Sawchuk scored the go-ahead score for the Sooners midway through the fourth quarter.

Gabriel was 13-of-21 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while guiding the Sooners to a 17-14 lead. The game was tied 17-17 at the half.

Jake Retzlaff was 15-of-26 passing for BYU with 173 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Aidan Robbins had 182 yards rushing for the Cougars (5-6, 2-6), who lost their fourth consecutive game and have dropped five of their last six in conference play.

The Sooners broke the tie game with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter when Billy Bowman intercepted a short Retzlaff pass and returned it 100 yards.

Retzlaff rebounded on the Cougars’ next possession and tied the score 24-all, leading an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended when he scored a touchdown on a 10-yard run with 1:19 left in the third.

Arnold led his only scoring drive in the fourth quarter, taking the Sooners 25 yards in three plays after Jacob Lacey recovered a Retzlaff fumble with 8:43 remaining. Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman forced the fumble on a sack.

The Sooners went ahead when Sawchuk scored on a 16-yard run with 7:57 remaining for a 31-24 lead. Sawchuk finished with 107 yards on 14 carries.

–Field Level Media