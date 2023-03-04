College Basketball News

No. 14 UConn too much for Villanova, 71-59

March 4, 2023
    Jordan Hawkins scored 24 points, Alex Karaban added 16 points and three blocked shots, and No. 14 UConn defeated host Villanova 71-59 Saturday in Philadelphia.

    Andre Jackson Jr. contributed 10 points and seven rebounds, and Adama Sanogo had nine points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (24-7, 13-7 Big East), who won their final five regular-season games.

    Hawkins’ 3-pointer with 3:32 left gave Connecticut a commanding 61-47 advantage. The Huskies hit all 10 free throws in the final 1:15 to help seal the victory.

    Justin Moore led Villanova with 17 points while Cam Whitmore added 14.

    The Wildcats (16-15, 10-10) had their three-game winning streak snapped. They shot just 7-of-28 from 3-point territory.

    Villanova got within 65-57 when Whitmore hit a 3-pointer with 50.2 seconds left, but that’s as close as it would get.

    After Villanova pulled within 35-28 on a 3-pointer by Moore, the Huskies ripped off a quick 7-0 run capped by Hawkins’ trey for a 14-point advantage with 16:40 remaining in the second half.

    Hawkins drove to the basket and threw down a dunk with 9:23 left for a 50-38 advantage.

    The Wildcats kept battling and closed within 52-43 on a twisting layup by Whitmore with 7:34 to go. Whitmore was fouled but missed the free throw.

    The game was a tight defensive battle early and was tied at 19 with 6:37 left in the first half.

    Sanogo completed a three-point play with 5:13 remaining for a 24-20 lead.

    Moore missed a 3-pointer for Villanova and Nahiem Alleyne converted a three-point play for a 27-20 advantage with 4:15 left.

    Brandon Slater knocked down two free throws with 54.9 seconds to go and the Wildcats trailed 30-24.

    Karaban hit a long jumper from the corner at buzzer and the Huskies led 32-24 at halftime.

    Villanova had eight turnovers and just one assist in the first 20 minutes.

    –Field Level Media

