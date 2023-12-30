no.-15-colorado-state-demolishes-division-ii-adams-state

Patrick Cartier and Isaiah Stevens each scored 13 points to lead seven double-digit scorers as No. 15 Colorado State rolled to a 106-61 win over Division II Adams State on Friday in Fort Collins, Colo.

Jalen Lake scored 12 points while Nique Clifford and Joe Palmer each added 11 for the Rams (12-1), who had 10 players see at least 15 minutes of playing time in the final tune-up before Mountain West Conference play begins Tuesday at home against New Mexico.

Since taking its only loss of the season at home on Dec. 9 against Saint Mary's, Colorado State has won three consecutive games, two of which were against Division II opponents.

The Rams also won at Loyola Marymount on Dec. 22 when Stevens passed Pat Durham (1985-89) for most points in program history. Stevens also reached 700 career assists in that contest, and he added seven more assists on Friday.

John Harge scored 12 points while Jude Tapia and Alex Hurr each had nine for Adams State (3-8), for which the game was an exhibition that doesn't count toward the season record. It was the Grizzlies' second consecutive loss to a Division I program after they fell 89-83 at Denver on Dec. 18.

Adams State was within single digits with under 14 minutes remaining in the first half until Colorado State went on a 11-0 run to take a 31-14 lead on three consecutive 3-pointers, the last two by Palmer.

The Rams led 56-35 at halftime after shooting 68.8 percent from the floor and 11 of 17 from 3-point range (64.7 percent). They wound up at 63.1 percent in the game from the field and 14 of 28 from long distance.

Colorado State pulled in front by 30 points for the first time at 80-49 with 9:19 remaining on a jumper by Javonte Johnson.

In the midst of a 19-0 run for the Rams, the advantage moved past 40 points at 90-49 with 6:56 remaining when Joel Scott hit a shot.

--Field Level Media

