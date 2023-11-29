No. 15 Creighton aims to ignite offense vs. Oklahoma State

Creighton took a fierce beating in its last outing when an offense that topped 80 points in each of its first five games couldn’t even score 50.

The No. 15 Bluejays will strive to regain their offensive form when they visit Oklahoma State on Thursday night.

Creighton (5-1) will be playing in Stillwater for the first time since 1997. The Bluejays have lost five straight in the city since beating the Cowboys there in 1943.

Overall, it’s the first game between the teams since Dec. 20, 1998, when Creighton posted a 66-60 win over the Cowboys in Omaha, Neb. The Bluejays lead the series 21-19.

Creighton hopes its offensive artillery is back to full-gun success after being walloped 69-48 by Colorado State on Nov. 23 in the title game of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

The Bluejays shot a season-worst 27.9 percent from the field and made just 6 of 29 3-point attempts.

“It’s when you have a little adversity you find out what you’re really made of,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “There’s things to learn from every game whether you win or lose. I think the mature teams learn from both.”

Trey Alexander had a forgettable game by making just of 1 of 16 shots and scoring three points. That dropped his scoring average from 18.4 to 15.8.

Leading scorer Baylor Scheierman (18.4) scored 13 points but connected on just 4 of 17 shots. He tweaked an ankle in the game but will play against Oklahoma State.

“I thought we missed some shots in the first 12 or 13 minutes that are real good shots for us,” McDermott said of the shooting woes. “As the game went on, I thought we pressed a little.”

Ryan Kalkbrenner was the only other Creighton player in double digits with 12. He is averaging 15.3 points with a team-best 11 blocked shots.

Kalkbrenner is in 26th place on Creighton’s all-time scoring list with 1,259 career points and is close to passing an interesting name. In 25th place is Wally Anderzunas (1,267 from 1965-67, 1968-69) and right ahead of him is Bob Gibson (1,272, 1954-57) — yes, the legendary Hall of Fame baseball pitcher who was a two-sport star for the Bluejays.

Oklahoma State (3-3) expects to get guard Bryce Thompson back after a three-game absence, according to coach Mike Boynton.

Thompson, who is averaging 14.3 points in three games, sustained a leg injury against St. Bonaventure on Nov. 16. He had double-digit scoring averages in each of the past two seasons for the Cowboys.

Center Isaiah Miranda, a transfer from North Carolina State, is unlikely to make his season debut Thursday. The 7-foot-1 Miranda recovered from his hip injury and then injured a foot. Boynton said an MRI exam displayed no ligament damage.

“He’s off crutches and in a boot now,” Boynton said. “There’s no more swelling in his foot.”

Of players who have played in more than three games, Javon Small is the leader in scoring (14 points per game) and assists (5.6). Small also ranks second in rebounding (5.6) behind Mike Marsh (7.0).

Marsh is viewed as a key player by Boynton. The senior is averaging 10.4 points and shooting 66.7 percent from the field after transferring from Jacksonville.

“You need to have those guys (like Marsh) for the young players to be able to learn on the job,” Boynton said. “You can’t have them play through so many mistakes that you’re losing all the time.”

The Cowboys are coming off a 92-65 home win over Houston Christian on Friday. Marsh scored a team-best 14 points.

–Field Level Media