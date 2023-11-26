No. 15 Texas shuts down Wyoming in easy win

Max Abmas hit for a season-high 23 points and Kadin Shedrick added 17 on 7-of-10 shooting as No. 15 Texas rolled to an 86-63 win over visiting Wyoming on Sunday afternoon in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (5-1) led by 15 at halftime after a slow start and a 7-2 surge to end the first half. The advantage grew to 21 points five minutes into the second half and to 82-57 with 2:58 to play as Texas forged a 15-2 run in which it canned eight of its 10 shots.

Abmas, a transfer from Oral Roberts who began the season as Division I’s leading returning career scorer, racked up points from inside and out. Shedrick, a transfer from Virginia, did all his work in the paint as Texas bounced back emphatically from its lone loss of the season against No. 5 UConn in New York.

Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell added 12 points each for Texas, with Ithiel Horton scoring 11 off the bench.

Sam Griffin, Cam Manyawu and Brendan Wenzel scored 12 points apiece for the Cowboys (4-2). Akuel Kot chipped in with 11 points and Manyawu grabbed 10 rebounds. Wyoming shot just 39 percent from the floor.

Both teams struggled with execution and shooting over the first 11 minutes. That ineptitude left the game tied at 15 after a layup by Manyawu with 9:20 to play in the half.

That changed in a hurry for the Longhorns when Abmas poured in back-to-back 3-pointers from the corner, the latter at the 8:04 mark that gave Texas a 21-15 advantage. A dunk by Shedrick on the Longhorns’ next possession pushed the lead to eight points.

Texas finished the half with a 7-2 run capped by another Abmas 3-pointer from the corner at the horn to push its lead to 41-26 at the break.

Abmas led all scorers with 13 points before halftime while Shedrick added 11 for the Longhorns. Texas ended up outshooting the Cowboys 50 percent to 28.6 percent in the half. Griffin’s 8 points paced Wyoming over the first 20 minutes.

The Longhorns pushed their advantage to 56-35 after a pair of free throws by Brock Cunningham with 15:05 to play.

–Field Level Media