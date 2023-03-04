College Basketball News

No. 16 Miami evades No. 25 Pitt, claims share of ACC title

March 4, 2023
    Wooga Poplar scored 18 points and Norchad Omier had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 16 Miami to a thrilling 78-76 victory over No. 25 Pitt on Saturday night in Coral Gables, Fla.

    The Hurricanes (24-6, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) clinched a share of the ACC regular-season championship with Virginia, which also finished 15-5 in the conference. But Miami secured the top seed in next week’s ACC tournament by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Cavaliers.

    Miami secured its second ACC regular-season title and first since the 2012-13 season. The Hurricanes also won the conference tournament that season. It’s Miami’s third conference regular-season championship, having also won it during its time in the Big East Conference.

    The Panthers (21-10, 14-6 ACC) ended the regular season with back-to-back losses.

    For the second week in a row, a Hurricanes’ opponent had a chance to win the game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. But unlike last week — when Miami dropped a heartbreaker on such a shot to Florida State — the Hurricanes survived after a deep 3-point attempt by Pitt’s Blake Hinson bounced off the front of the rim.

    Hinson hit an off-balance trey with 13 seconds left to cut Miami’s lead to 78-76.

    Omier caught an inbounds pass and was fouled with 9.6 seconds left, but missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity, allowing Pitt to have one final chance at the victory.

    Hinson led the Panthers with a game-high 24 points and made 6 of 12 3-point attempts as Pitt made 11 triples overall.

    The Hurricanes outrebounded the Panthers 42-20 and collected 14 offensive rebounds. Jordan Miller finished with 17 points and eight rebounds while shooting 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

    Nijel Pack returned to Miami’s starting lineup after missing the Hurricanes’ previous game against Florida State with a lower extremity injury. He finished with nine points, as did Isaiah Wong, who struggled from the field (1-for-9 shooting).

    Nike Sibande finished with 16 points and five rebounds for Pitt, while Jamarius Burton added 13 points. Nelly Cummings had 10 points and six assists.

    –Field Level Media

