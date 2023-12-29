No. 16 Notre Dame steamrolls No. 19 Oregon State to win Sun Bowl

Steve Angeli passed for three touchdowns in his first career start as No. 16 Notre Dame shellacked No. 19 Oregon State 40-8 on Friday in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Angeli drew the start after Sam Hartman opted out of the game and he stood out by completing 14 of 18 passes for 212 yards for the Fighting Irish (10-3). Jordan Faison had five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown and Jadarian Price rushed for 106 yards and a score for Notre Dame.

Jayden Thomas and Jeremiyah Love also caught touchdown passes and Chase Ketterer tacked on a rushing score for the Fighting Irish.

Ben Gulbranson was 16-of-27 passing for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Beavers (8-5), who lost their third straight game. Gulbranson threw just one pass in the regular season but became the starter for the bowl game after both DJ Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles entered the transfer portal.

The Beavers were also without star running back Damien Martinez and leading tackler Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. In addition, wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson served as interim coach after Jonathan Smith departed for the Michigan State gig.

Oregon State avoided the shutout when Gulbranson tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Valsin III with 6:19 left in the game. Tyler Voltin ran in for the two-point conversion.

The Fighting Irish outgained the Beavers 448-197. Oregon State netted 2 yards on the ground while Notre Dame piled up 236.

Notre Dame was dominant throughout and increased its lead to 24 with 10 third-quarter points.

Spencer Shrader booted a 44-yard field goal with 9:43 left in the third quarter to give the Fighting Irish a 17-0 lead.

Six-plus minutes later, Angeli threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Faison.

In the fourth quarter, Notre Dame's Gi'Bran Payne was stopped at the Oregon State 1-yard line on fourth down to turn the ball over to the Beavers.

On the next play, Oregon State's Isaiah Newell couldn't make it out of the end zone as the Fighting Irish added a safety with 11:24 remaining. Notre Dame then increased the lead to 33-0 on Angeli's 13-yard touchdown pass to Love en route to finishing off the win.

Notre Dame limited the Beavers to 103 total yards while taking a 14-0 halftime advantage.

The Fighting Irish moved ahead when Angeli tossed an 8-yard scoring pass to Thomas with 6:47 left in the first quarter.

Price's 1-yard run with 27 seconds left in the half gave Notre Dame the 14-point margin.

--Field Level Media

