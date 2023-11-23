No. 17 Alabama puts high-scoring ways up against Ohio State

Alabama and Ohio State are anxious for their next challenges when they meet at the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla., on Friday.

For the No. 17 Crimson Tide (4-0), wins against Morehead State, Indiana State, South Alabama and Mercer were precursors to a stretch ahead against six Power 5 teams in seven games, beginning with the Buckeyes (3-1).

“We’ve got some tough ones, so we need to be ready to go,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “Ohio State is going to be tough. Their guard (Bruce Thornton) is much better than what we’ve been guarding. Our defense could have improved, but I think it was a good first four games for us. Particularly with a new squad, I thought the chemistry had been good.

“Lots of good things again, but we got some work to do here (this) week before we play Ohio State.”

The Buckeyes are eager to get another crack against a ranked opponent. In their lone encounter with a ranked squad, the Buckeyes incurred a 73-66 home loss to then-No. 15 Texas A&M on Nov. 10.

Ohio State has victories against Oakland, Merrimack and Western Michigan, with forward Jamison Battle saying the Buckeyes are gaining confidence despite the Texas A&M outcome.

“You’re supposed to beat teams, but college basketball is a fickle game where you can face a really good mid-major team and lose that game, but you could face a really good high-major team and win that one,” he said. “It’s always being ready and always being consistent. It’s going out there and wanting to win and earning wins.”

The winner earns a test against either Oregon or Santa Clara on Saturday.

Alabama was the highest scoring team in the country heading into play Thursday at 101.8 points per game. The Crimson Tide are shooting 48.9 percent from three-point range, to also lead the nation.

Alabama is averaging 19.5 points while making 64.7 percent from the floor, in addition to 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

“Mark, when he drives, he’s finishing at the rim, getting fouled or making the correct spray out (pass) about 95 percent of the time,” Oats said. “He’s grown a lot in his decision making and he’s always been pretty tough and physical going downhill.”

Ohio State showed balance in its 73-56 win over Western Michigan on Sunday with five players scoring in doubles figures, led by Battle and Roddy Gayle Jr. with 13 apiece. Thornton had 12 while Dale Bonner and Zed Key each scored 11.

Thornton leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game; Gayle is second (14.8).

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann liked what he saw in the Western Michigan game, especially in the first half when the Buckeyes had 10 assists on 15 made baskets.

“Just a great job,” he said. “The offense was highly efficient. It really was a terrific job by our guys sharing the ball.”

–Field Level Media