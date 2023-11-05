No. 17 Creighton vs No. 25 Marquette: Live Big East Volleyball

OMAHA, Neb. (Nov. 05) — The No. 17 Creighton Bluejays volleyball team, fresh off a decisive sweep against DePaul, is now setting the stage for a critical Big East confrontation with the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday. Game time is slated for 1:00 p.m.

The Bluejays’ recent 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 victory marked their 23rd consecutive win over DePaul and their 21st straight 3-0 victory against a Big East opponent before facing Marquette, according to the school Sports and Information Stats.

Today Creighton will look to keep that momentum when fellow ranked team Marquette comes to the Wayne and Eileen Ryan Athletic Center and D.J. Sokol Arena.

Where to Watch No. 17 Creighton vs No. 25 Marquette

This marquee Big East matchup will be broadcast live on FloSports. To watch the action on FloSports, you will need to have an active subscription to the service, so grab one here. Audio from the webcast by Jon Schriner and Kate Elman, will be simulcast on KOIL (News Talk 1290), as well as on television on YurView. Free live stats.

Sunday’s match is not just a regular season game; it’s another opportunity for the Bluejays to leverage their home-court advantage and extend their impressive streak of 34 straight November home match wins and 31 consecutive home victories against Big East opponents.

However, Marquette enters this game on good form, having won five in a row and is 12-1 in conference play. The Golden Eagles are 16-8 overall on the season and are 8-2 in true road games this campaign.

It is also worth noting that the last time these two teams met, Marquette comfortably swept Creighton 25-21, 25-23, 25-19, at the Al McGuire Center on Oct. 6, and the Bluejays will definitely be looking to return the favor.

Creighton is 25-7 all-time against Marquette and is 21-4 versus the Golden Eagles since the start of the 2014 season.