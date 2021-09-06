No. 17 LSU hands No. 21 Arizona State first loss of the season

Tempe, Az. – The No. 17 LSU Soccer team (6-0-0) handed the No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1-0) their first loss of the season with a resounding 5-2 win on Saturday afternoon at the Sun Devil Soccer Stadium.
Midfielder Rammie Noel grabbed LSU’s first goal of the game in the 2nd minute before forward Alesia Garcia scored the second in the 9th minute.
Midfielder Athena Kuehn grabbed the third goal in the 26th minute and was followed by defender Lindsi Jennings netting the fourth goal in the 32nd minute.
The Tigers’ fifth and final goal came in the 66th minute as Garcia converted from the penalty spot.
The win is the third-ranked win of the season for the Tigers, a new season-high in ranked wins for the program.
“Loved the way our team didn’t let that early goal phase them,” LSU head coach Sian Hudson said. “To come back after allowing that early goal and score five unanswered, four of which came in the first half, is impressive.
“I love the direction this group is moving. We know there is still lots of soccer left to play, but I’m happy with how far we’ve progressed this early in the season.
“Still things we can do better, but I’m so proud of what this group accomplished on this road trip.”
Arizona State won the shot battle by a margin of 22-17, as well as having more shots on goal with the difference being 11 to LSU’s 8. Despite the margin, the Tigers proved to be more clinical by creating and converting more quality chances throughout the matches compared to the Sun Devils.
LSU returns to Louisiana as they travel to Lafayette to take on the UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, September 9.