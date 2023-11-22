No. 17 Notre Dame blasts Chicago St., 113-35

Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting, and No. 17 Notre Dame cruised to a 113-35 win over Chicago State on Tuesday night in South Bend, Ind.

Natalija Marshall added 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Notre Dame, which has won four of five games to start the season. Cassandre Prosper finished with 19 points, and Maddy Westbeld grabbed a team-high 16 rebounds to go along with eight points.

Ana Haklicka scored 10 points for Chicago State, which lost its sixth game in a row to start the season. Tae’lor Willard finished with eight points and Jacia Cunningham had seven.

Notre Dame shot 57 percent (45 of 79) from the field, compared to 21.8 percent (12 of 55) for Chicago State.

The Fighting Irish had a 48-13 advantage in points off the bench.

