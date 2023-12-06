No. 17 Tennessee pulls away to victory over George Mason

Jonas Aidoo had a career-high 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists as No. 17 Tennessee broke a three-game losing streak by defeating George Mason 87-66 on Tuesday night in Knoxville, Tenn.

After suffering three straight losses to ranked teams, including then-No. 1 Kansas and then-No. 2 Purdue, the Volunteers (5-3) gradually pulled away late in the first half against George Mason (7-2), where Tennessee’s Rick Barnes started his head-coaching career. Barnes spent one season (1987-88) leading the Patriots.

Josiah-Jordan James totaled 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Volunteers. Reserve Tobe Awaka tallied a career-best 11 points.

Coming off a career-high 37-point effort in last Wednesday’s loss to then-No. 17 North Carolina, Dalton Knecht returned from a late ankle injury against the Tar Heels and scored 10 points on Tuesday.

Tennessee made 32 of 66 shots (48.5 percent), including 9 of 26 (34.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Volunteers held a 43-27 rebounding advantage and had a 27-11 edge in assists.

George Mason’s Darius Maddox tallied 15 points and five rebounds. Woody Newton had 13 points and five rebounds while Baraka Okojie had 11 points for the Patriots, who made 24 of 56 shots (42.9 percent) from the floor and sank 11 of 25 threes (44 percent).

Playing for the first time at home in three weeks, Tennessee battled with the Atlantic 10 school up to the first media timeout and led just 11-10. The visitors got five points from Keyshawn Hall while Knecht had five of his own.

However, the Volunteers slowly created some separation on a top-of-the-key trey by James and a driving left-handed layup by Jordan Gainey to close out the first half with a 6-0 run.

Tennessee’s 39-26 lead at the break represented the largest advantage by either team in the first 20 minutes.

The Volunteers’ defense held the Patriots to 9-of-25 shooting (36 percent) before halftime. Tennessee also handed out 13 assists to George Mason’s two and owned a 6-1 steal advantage.

The hosts opened the second half on a 12-3 run to take a commanding 51-29 lead with 17:19 left, and they were never threatened the rest of the way.

