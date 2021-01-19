No. 18 Alabama vs. LSU: How To Watch Live, Who Is Favored To Win?

LSU is ranked 10th in NCAA Division I with an average of 86.1 points per game and the Tigers will likely need every bit of it when they host No. 18 Alabama in a Southeastern Conference fixture on Monday. The William Hill Sportsbook listed the Bears as the favorites by 1 point, while the Over-Under is set at 163.5 total points.

Meanwhile, Alabama enters this game 9-4-1 against the spread, while LSU is 5-7.

No. 18 Alabama (11-3, 6-0) vs. LSU (10-2, 5-1) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET – Live on ESPN2

The Crimson Tide are hoping to secure a seventh straight conference win when they visit the Tigers. Alabama comes into this game on the back of a dominating 90-59 victory over Arkansas to extend its SEC winning run this season to six games. LSU, meanwhile, will go in search of a fifth successive win and sixth overall in conference play. The Tigers defeated South Carolina 85-80 to keep its winning streak going to set the stage for this tasty clash.

Players Leading LSU, Alabama

LSU will try to hand Alabama its first loss since the Crimson Tide suffered a 69-50 negative result against the Missouri Tigers 69-50 on March 7, 2020.

Alabama will continue to look to its seniors to lead the way – with the likes of Jaden Shackelford, Herbert Jones, John Petty Jr., and Jordan Bruner accounting for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year, according to Automated Insights research and report. These seniors have also contributed 58 percent of the Crimson Tide’s total points over the last five games.

LSU, meanwhile, is being led this season by freshman guard Cameron Thomas, who is averaging 22.1 points and shooting 42.1% from the field. Thomas has also connected on 30.8% of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 34 over his last five games.

Sophomore forward Trendon Watford is scoring 18.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while making 51.9% of his shots from the field overall and 43.5% from 3-point range.

Alabama hits the road aiming for its fourth win away from home, while scoring 83.3 points and allowing 72.7 points during those contests.

The LSU Tigers have won their last eight home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving away 68.3 to their opponents.