no.-18-indiana-clips-michigan-behind-trayce-jackson-davis’-28

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds as No. 18 Indiana squeaked past Michigan 62-61 in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday.

Jalen Hood-Schifino supplied 21 points and five assists for the Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten), who have won eight of their last nine games. No other Indiana player scored more than four points.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan (14-11, 8-6) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Kobe Bufkin had 14 points and Jett Howard added 12.

The Wolverines led for nearly 34 minutes but didn’t score in the last 5:11. Michigan made just 5 of 20 3-point attempts and recorded just eight assists.

Indiana starting forward Race Thompson missed the game for what the team called “precautionary reasons.”

Bufkin scored 14 points as Michigan emerged from the first half with a 37-33 lead. Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 16 points.

The Wolverines had a 6-0 spurt to take a 21-13 lead. Dickinson scored four of those points but soon picked up his second foul. Michigan’s lead crept up to 10 at 28-18 on back-to-back baskets by Howard.

Hood-Schifino scored baskets 35 seconds apart to cut Michigan’s lead to 34-29. Jackson-Davis had dunks on consecutive possessions for the final points of the first half.

Indiana took the lead at 40-39 on a Jackson-Davis jumper.

A three-point play by Dickinson and a 3-pointer from Howard put Michigan on top 45-40. A layup by Joey Baker gave the Wolverines a 49-42 lead.

Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis scored four points apiece during an 8-0 Indiana run to give the Hoosiers a 54-53 lead.

Michigan regained the lead on a Tarris Reed Jr. three-point play. Dickinson made it 61-58 with a layup.

The Hoosiers regained the advantage, 62-61, on Hood-Schifino free throws with 2:58 remaining. Both teams came up empty down the stretch.

Jackson-Davis had a chance to extend the lead with 12 seconds left but missed the front end of a one-and-one. After a timeout, Howard missed a desperation 3-point heave at the buzzer.

