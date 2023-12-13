No. 18 Louisville has little trouble dispatching Morehead St.

Olivia Cochran recorded a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double to help No. 18 Louisville cruise to a 74-48 victory over Morehead State on Wednesday.

Nyla Harris also had 16 points to go along with nine rebounds and Kiki Jefferson chipped in 12 points for the Cardinals (10-1), who pushed their winning streak to six games. Louisville did most of its damage down low, scoring 46 points in the paint.

Veronica Charles finished with 15 points as the only player to score in double figures for the Eagles (4-6). Katie Novik supplied seven points, but she went just 2-for-10 from the field.

The Cardinals took control of the game by outscoring Morehead State 25-8 in the second quarter.

--Field Level Media

