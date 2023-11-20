no.-18-michigan-state-thumps-alcorn-state

Tre Holloman had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and added five assists as No. 18 Michigan State rolled to an 81-49 victory over Alcorn State in East Lansing, Mich. on Sunday.

Jaden Akins supplied 13 points, while Coen Carr and A.J. Hoggard had 11 apiece. Jeremy Fears Jr. chipped in nine points and five assists for Michigan State (3-2).

Tyson Walker, the Spartans’ leading scorer at 23 points per game, sat out due to an illness.

Jeremiah Gambrell led Alcorn State (1-4) with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Jeremiah Kendall added 11 points.

The Braves led 5-3 after three minutes. From there, it was all Michigan State.

The Spartans scored the next 13 points. Akins scored the first five of those points with a layup and a 3-pointer. Holloman then knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, and Fears followed with a fast-break layup.

The lead ballooned to 30-10 when Hall made a layup. That came during the early portion of a 14-0 outburst. Holloman hit another 3-pointer during that span and Mady Sissoko completed a three-point play.

Fears scored in the lane with 6:28 left in the half to give the Spartans a 30-point lead at 40-10.

Gambrell’s 3-pointer finally ended the Braves’ drought.

The Spartans’ offense cooled off the rest of the half, but they still led by 28, 44-16, at the break. The Spartans had a 16-0 advantage in fast-break points in the half, and all nine players who took the court scored. Alcorn State shot 5-for-34 (14.7 percent) from the field in the half.

The Braves cut the deficit to 22 a couple of times early in the second half. However, a 9-0 Spartans spurt, which included a dunk and layup by Carr, made it 58-27.

Carr and Xavier Booker had dunks within six seconds of each other for a 70-34 lead.

–Field Level Media