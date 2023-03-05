College Basketball News

No. 18 San Diego St. cruises past Wyoming, 67-50

March 5, 2023
    Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points and collected eight rebounds to lead No. 18 San Diego State to an easy 67-50 victory over visiting Wyoming on Saturday night in Mountain West Conference play.

    Adam Seiko made four 3-pointers while adding 14 points as the Aztecs (24-6, 15-3 MWC) never trailed while winning for the 17th time in 20 games. Matt Bradley added 11 points for San Diego State, which won the regular-season title and is the No. 1 seed for next week’s MWC tournament in Las Vegas.

    Jeremiah Oden scored 17 points and Xavier DuSell added 16 for Wyoming (9-21, 4-14), which dropped its 15th straight game at San Diego State since a victory in 2007. Cowboys star Hunter Maldonado had just three points on 1-of-11 shooting.

    San Diego State shot 42.6 percent from the field, including 8 of 17 from 3-point range. LeDee finished 8 of 9 from the floor.

    The Aztecs held a 40-28 rebounding advantage and had nine blocked shots to two for the Cowboys. San Diego held a 30-6 edge in bench points.

    Wyoming made 34 percent of its shots and was 8 of 21 from behind the arc. DuSell made 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

    LeDee scored 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting as the Aztecs held a 34-22 lead at the break.

    San Diego State scored the first seven points and led 19-8 after a basket by Aguek Arop with 9:11 left in the half. The lead reached 19 on LeDee’s basket with 1:53 remaining before Wyoming scored the final seven points of the half and the first two points of the second.

    It was an 11-point margin later in the half before Seiko scored eight points during a 10-2 run to boost San Diego State’s lead to 50-31 with 11:29 remaining.

    Bradley knocked down a jumper three-plus minutes later to make it 56-33. LeDee made his eighth shot without a miss with 3:42 left before having a putback blocked by Wyoming’s Hunter Thompson with 63 seconds left.

    –Field Level Media

