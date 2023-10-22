no.-19-lsu-manhandles-army-62-0

Jayden Daniels threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another as No. 19 LSU rolled to a 62-0 victory over Army in a nonconference game Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Daniels completed 11 of 15 passes for 279 yards, and Brian Thomas Jr. (122 receiving yards) and Malik Nabers (121) each caught two touchdown passes for the Tigers (6-2).

Kanye Udoh rushed for 108 yards for the Black Knights (2-5), who had just 193 total yards as they lost their fourth straight and second in a row by shutout. They lost to Troy 19-0 a week earlier and have scored just 40 points during the losing streak.

The Black Knights, who entered the game having turned the ball over 13 times, among the most in FBS, committed three turnovers in the first half and four in the game.

Garrett Nussmeier replaced Daniels to start the second half and threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Nabers on his first possession for a 45-0 lead.

Damian Ramos kicked a 32-yard field goal to extend the lead to 48-0 near the end of the third quarter.

Noah Cain had a 2-yard touchdown run and Trey Holly added a 67-yard burst with 40 seconds remaining to complete the scoring.

LSU received the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards, taking a 7-0 lead on Logan Diggs' 2-yard touchdown run.

Daniels found Thomas for an 86-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead, and Andre Sam intercepted Champ Harris on the second-to-last play of the first quarter, setting up the Tigers at the Black Knights' 33.

On the second play of the second quarter, Daniels and Thomas teamed on an 8-yard score for a 21-0 lead.

Ovie Oghoufo forced and recovered a fumble by Harris, giving LSU the ball at the Army 37.

Five plays later, Daniels sneaked 1 yard for a touchdown. Ramos added a 35-yard field goal and Daniels connected with Nabers from 26 yards for a 38-0 halftime lead.

--Field Level Media

