No. 2 Baylor Completes Comeback Win Over Oklahoma State To Extend Streak To 14

STILLWATER, Okla. – Baylor recovered from a sluggish first half to turn defeat Oklahoma State on road to stay undefeated in conference play. Check out the complete BOX SCORE

Devonte Bandoo hit four second-half 3-pointers and two late free throws to help No. 2 Baylor rally from a 12-point deficit to beat the upset-minded Oklahoma State Cowboys, 75-68, Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Jared Butler and Freddie Gillespie added 17 points apiece for the Bears (15-1, 5-0), who ran their winning streak to 14 in a row and improved to 5-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since 1998 and second time ever.

OSU (9-8, 0-5) came in shooting just 22 percent from 3-point range in league play, but the Cowboys were 8-of-14 in the first half and were up 36-27 at the break. Cameron McGriff hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half.

The Bears never led until a 3-pointer by MaCio Teagueput them on top, 53-51, with 8:43 left. That trey capped off an 18-4 run that brought Baylor back from a 12-point deficit.

OSU fought back to take a 61-60 lead on a pair of free throws by Isaac Likekele, but Bandoo drained back-to-back 3-pointers and the Bears closed on a 15-7 run to pull away late and pick up their fifth-straight win in Stillwater.

McGriff and Likekele shared team-high scoring honors for the Cowboys with 16, while Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa hit a combined six 3-pointers and chipped in with 14 points apiece.

In arguably one of his best games of the season, Baylor forward Tristan Clark was a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor and finished with eight points and two rebounds in just 12 minutes off the bench.

The Bears have a quick turnaround, hosting Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2) at 8 p.m. Monday in an ESPN “Big Monday” game at the Ferrell Center.

–Story By Baylor Athletics

